Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $42,917,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $34,358,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Masimo by 386.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 279,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after purchasing an additional 221,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Price Performance

MASI stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $111.43. 275,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day moving average of $168.58. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

