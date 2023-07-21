Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Short Interest Update

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 440,700 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the June 15th total of 523,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DOOR stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.30. 89,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,717. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.92. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $75,080.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,676.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $75,080.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 13.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

