Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $398.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $404.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.89.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

