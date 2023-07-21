Matson Money. Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Matson Money. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,083,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.1% of Matson Money. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Matson Money. Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $139,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000,281 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.79.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

