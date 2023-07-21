Maverick Protocol (MAV) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $82.74 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.33433149 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $8,756,065.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

