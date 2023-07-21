Maxim Group Raises Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target to $180.00

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $152.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

BMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.60.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Up 7.9 %

BMI stock opened at $157.20 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $87.46 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.32 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.