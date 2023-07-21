McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Insider Joseph M. Erlinger Sells 4,487 Shares

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $295.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,572,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,894. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.77. The stock has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

