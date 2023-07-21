McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $335.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $327.00 to $335.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $312.69.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $296.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.77.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

