McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $485.00 at Bank of America

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MCK. Barclays raised their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $436.17.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MCK opened at $418.77 on Monday. McKesson has a 52-week low of $322.84 and a 52-week high of $429.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.17.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in McKesson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.