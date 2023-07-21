Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 229 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 212,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $62,708,000 after acquiring an additional 67,032 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 34,959 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,568,245,000,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $319.01 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

