Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PDDPF) Shares Up 1,214.3%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PDDPF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1,214.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.22. 4,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 4,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1,214.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It provide healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The company products include Rasuvo, Metoject and Rupall. Medexus was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.
