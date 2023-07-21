MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading 4.9% Higher

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.93. 27,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 280,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $613.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15.

Insider Activity at MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. On average, analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White purchased 5,916,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,168,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,856,814 shares in the company, valued at $228,568,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 548.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.