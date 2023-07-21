Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Lowered to Sector Underperform at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercer International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.90.

Mercer International Stock Performance

Mercer International stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.12. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $560.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.82). Mercer International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercer International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Articles

