Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $442,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $145.99 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.97. The stock has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

