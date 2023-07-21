Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.1% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 45.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810,851 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $171,851,000 after acquiring an additional 252,031 shares during the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 577 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META traded down $8.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.94. 14,744,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,546,152. The company has a market capitalization of $753.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $318.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,096 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Huber Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.