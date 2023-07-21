Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 3.5 %

META stock traded down $10.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,113,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,562,996. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $748.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $318.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.09.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,394 shares of company stock worth $9,754,096. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

