Metal Price Down 3.4% This Week (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, Metal has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00004621 BTC on exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $91.74 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

