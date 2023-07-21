Meter Governance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.96 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00006233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $39.96 million and approximately $103,986.46 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,804,097 coins and its circulating supply is 21,479,122 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,803,917 with 21,478,943 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.88674879 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $107,130.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

