MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Achieves $74.68 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $16.72 or 0.00055864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $74.68 million and approximately $763,991.32 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.85791555 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $1,121,634.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

