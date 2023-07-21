MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $16.81 on Major Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. MetisDAO has a market cap of $75.07 million and $794,049.70 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $16.81 or 0.00056256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021363 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014098 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,868.14 or 0.99962966 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.85791555 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $1,121,634.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.