MetisDAO Price Reaches $16.88 on Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $16.88 or 0.00056582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $75.38 million and approximately $826,861.16 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.85791555 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $1,121,634.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

