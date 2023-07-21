Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,349.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,323.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1,440.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,502.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.