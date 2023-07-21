Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

MCHP opened at $89.91 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

