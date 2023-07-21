Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,497,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $806,561,000 after purchasing an additional 229,775 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,863,000 after purchasing an additional 269,862 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,120,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,029,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,070,000 after purchasing an additional 126,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.31. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $93.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

