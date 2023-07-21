Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $354.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Microsoft Stock Down 2.3 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $346.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.84 and its 200 day moving average is $289.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

