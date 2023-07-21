Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.23.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 93.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Milestone Scientific
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Scientific
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.