Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MLSS opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.23.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 93.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

