MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.63, but opened at $18.13. MillerKnoll shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 154,205 shares.

Specifically, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,498.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MillerKnoll news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,498.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $230,248.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,356.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 80,194 shares of company stock worth $1,330,167. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MillerKnoll Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $956.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.60 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in MillerKnoll by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 420,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 159,502 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 12.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 233,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in MillerKnoll by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

