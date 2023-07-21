MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Trading 3.3% Higher

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.77. 290,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 681,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on MiMedx Group from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $876.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. Analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,809.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 456,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,809.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $276,377.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,987 shares of company stock worth $474,642. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,278 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,450,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after buying an additional 1,605,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after buying an additional 1,349,728 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth $2,551,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

See Also

