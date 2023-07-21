Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CEO Sells $1,886,864.00 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $1,886,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,564,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,411,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Lo-Minn Lai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $1,930,468.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,714,430.00.

On Monday, June 26th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $286,827.84.

On Monday, June 12th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $1,758,034.00.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

Shares of MCW stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $225.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCW shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mister Car Wash by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

