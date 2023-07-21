Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.66

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.66 and last traded at $50.38, with a volume of 4527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.18.

Mitsubishi Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

