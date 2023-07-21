Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,846,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 419,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,496,000 after buying an additional 273,799 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2,574.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 187,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 11.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,651,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,726,000 after buying an additional 164,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,649,000 after buying an additional 153,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FSS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.44. 95,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,010. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.72. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.61 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $783,178.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ian A. Hudson sold 9,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $490,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,297.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $783,178.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,555.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,273. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

