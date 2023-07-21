Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000. Applied Materials accounts for 1.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.26. 1,810,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,152,157. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $146.69. The stock has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.