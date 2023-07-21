Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Makes New $588,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $10.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,712,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,232. The company has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a PE ratio of 92.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.10.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,347 shares of company stock worth $19,349,510. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

