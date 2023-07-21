Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 3,000 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 85.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 51,526 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 33.2% in the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 61,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 189.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,298 shares in the company, valued at $11,754,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,298 shares in the company, valued at $11,754,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 6,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $604,086.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,998 shares of company stock worth $1,782,835 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lantheus Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.48. 240,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,524. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average of $77.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.97 and a beta of 0.65. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

