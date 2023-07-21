Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Takes Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,736,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,339,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fox Factory by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total value of $215,183.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOXF shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Shares of FOXF traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.90. 69,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.48. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $127.54.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.85 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

