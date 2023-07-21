Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Trims Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9,520.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BYD traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.77.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $963.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.