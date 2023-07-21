Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Trims Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after buying an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,632,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,949,000 after buying an additional 138,819 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,344,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $148,841,000 after buying an additional 1,052,454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $143,969,000 after buying an additional 89,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 61.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 625,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ PDCE traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $73.32. The company had a trading volume of 367,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,552. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.71. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $82.24.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.30). PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,861,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $853,294 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

(Free Report)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

