Mizuho Boosts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $115.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

ABT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

NYSE:ABT opened at $111.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

