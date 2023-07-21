Mizuho Lowers Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $74.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTVA. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, VNET Group restated an upgrade rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.65.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Corteva by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,834,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,823,000 after purchasing an additional 365,211 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 69,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.