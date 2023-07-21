Mizuho Lowers IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target to $105.00

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $115.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.99.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

