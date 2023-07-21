Mizuho Raises Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $18.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ET opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,303,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $12,490,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at $750,380,177.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,510,000 shares of company stock worth $18,749,300 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220,435 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,669,000 after acquiring an additional 15,361,035 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,241,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 26,633,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $316,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,265 shares in the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

See Also

