Mizuho Raises Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $49.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.12.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Rapid7 Stock Performance

RPD opened at $45.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.07. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $74.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 267.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.