Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on September 15th

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 7,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.67. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.78.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $1,097,540.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 192,220 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,964 shares of company stock worth $1,348,073. Company insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

