Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.67. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $85.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Insider Transactions at Monarch Casino & Resort

Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 3,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $235,278.45. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 223,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,984,803.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 19,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,073 over the last ninety days. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.