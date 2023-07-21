Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Trading Down 1.5%

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 89,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Montage Gold Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$114.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

