Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.04

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.04 and traded as high as $45.96. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $44.32, with a volume of 93,853 shares.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.65.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.27). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Montrose Environmental Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

In other news, Director Janet Risi Field purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.05 per share, with a total value of $36,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,916.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

