Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 43 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $542.49. 313,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.03.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $664.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $626.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

