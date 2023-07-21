Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software accounts for approximately 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned about 0.10% of Paycom Software worth $17,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Paycom Software by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $336.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.35.
Paycom Software Stock Performance
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.
Paycom Software Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 28.14%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Paycom Software Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
- Is Samsara Poised To Reach New All-Time Highs?
- Did CSX Corporation’s Rebound Just Go Off The Rails?
- PPG Industries Diversified Model Pays Off For Investors
- IBM Is The Perfect Example Of Why Size Matters: An Earnings Story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.