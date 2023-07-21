Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG traded down $7.52 on Friday, reaching $340.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,123,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,347 shares of company stock worth $19,349,510 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.67.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.