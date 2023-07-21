Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases New Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.20. 16,673,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,052,781. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.46 billion, a PE ratio of 479.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,613,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.16.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.